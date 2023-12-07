WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. C220
  4. D

2019 Mercedes-Benz C220 D 205 My19 2.1L Diesel 4D Estate

2019 Mercedes-Benz C220 D 205 My19 2.1L Diesel 4D Estate details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C220 D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz C220 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1547 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 4707 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1615 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2190 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 575 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 127 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 113 g/km
CO2 Urban 149 g/km
CO2 Combined 127 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2052042*000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured South Africa