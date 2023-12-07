Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C220 D Sport Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-Benz C220 D Sport Edition 205 My17.5 2.1L Diesel 4D Estate
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1547 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|4707 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1615 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2190 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|CO2 Emissions
|123 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|106 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|149 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|123 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2052042*000001
|Country Manufactured
|South Africa
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adaptive Drive
- Automatic Door Locks
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Bending Lights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry & Start
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- PreSafe
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 5 Speakers
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Pedals
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Warning Triangle