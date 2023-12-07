WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-Benz Cla 250 4Matic C118 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

2019 Mercedes-Benz Cla 250 4Matic C118 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Cla 250 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1603 mm
Tracking Rear 1597 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1427 mm
Length 4695 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1597 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 151 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 120 g/km
CO2 Urban 205 g/km
CO2 Combined 151 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W#%1183472*000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

