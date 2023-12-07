WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-Benz Cla 250 Sport 4Matic S/Brake 117 My18.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Mercedes-Benz Cla 250 Sport 4Matic S/Brake 117 My18.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Cla 250 Sport 4Matic S/Brake. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2699 mm
Height 1427 mm
Length 4684 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1565 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2050 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 495 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 162 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 138 g/km
CO2 Urban 207 g/km
CO2 Combined 162 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 160 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd1173512*000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Cla pricing and specs

200 4D Coupe 1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $75,400
250 4Matic 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $83,800
200 4D Coupe 1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $76,900
250 4Matic 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $85,900