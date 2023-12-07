WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-Benz Cls 350 (Hybrid) C257 My20 2.0L Hybrid 4D Coupe

2019 Mercedes-Benz Cls 350 (Hybrid) C257 My20 2.0L Hybrid 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Cls 350 (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1619 mm
Tracking Rear 1634 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2939 mm
Height 1421 mm
Length 4988 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1775 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 175 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 144 g/km
CO2 Urban 232 g/km
CO2 Combined 175 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W#%2573502A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany