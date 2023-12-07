Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Cls 450 4Matic Edition 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-Benz Cls 450 4Matic Edition 1 257 My19 3.0L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1619 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1637 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2939 mm
|Height
|1427 mm
|Length
|4988 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1980 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|197 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|158 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|268 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|197 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass B-Pillar - Lower Outside
|VIN Number
|Wdd2573592A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks
- Air Balance
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Park Assist
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Nappa Leather
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Power Door Closing
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- PreSafe
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Roofliner
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 3 Zone - $1,450
- Comfort Pack - $7,100
- Digital TV - $2,200
- Exclusive Pack
- Metallic Paint - $2,990
- Premium Paint - $4,300
- Solid Paint
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $680
- Underbody Protection - $250
- Wireless Phone Charge - $440