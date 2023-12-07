Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E300 238 My19.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-Benz E300 238 My19.5 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1599 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1591 mm
|Ground Clearance
|129 mm
|Wheelbase
|2873 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4826 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1776 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|163 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|137 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|208 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|163 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2383482F000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Suspension
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Go
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Air Balance - $800
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- Comfort Control - $900
- Comfort Pack - $1,900
- Exclusive Pack
- Multi Contour Front Seats - $1,700
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,990
- Nappa Leather - $1,290
- Night Pack - $990
- Solid Paint
- Television - $1,200
- Tinted Windows - $490
- Vision Pack - $4,990
Current Mercedes-Benz E300 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|E (Hybrid) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$129,575