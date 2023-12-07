Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E300 W213 My20. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-Benz E300 W213 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Saloon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|129 mm
|Wheelbase
|2939 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Length
|4929 mm
|Width
|1852 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1655 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|CO2 Emissions
|163 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|131 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|220 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|163 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W#%2130832A000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Air Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Brakes
- Automatic Door Locks
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Agility Control Suspension
- Agility Select
- Active High Beam Assist Plus
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Active Park Assist
- Air Suspension
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Drying Function
- Black Headliner
- Brake Priming Function
- Blind Spot Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Chrome Front Grille
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Crash Responsive Emergency Lighting
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Direct Adaptive Steering
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- ECO Indicator
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hands Free Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Go Comfort Package
- Keyless Start
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lowered Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Navigation System
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Park Pack
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pre-entry Climate Control
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Headrest Adjustment
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe
- PreSafe Plus
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Remote Engine Start System
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Solar Control Glass Roof
- Surround Camera System
- Selective Damping System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Surround Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Touch Pad with Controller
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- USB Input Socket
- Vision Pack
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Widescreen Cockpit
- Windscreen Wipers One Touch
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 3 Zone - $1,450
- Air Balance - $800
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor - $1,000
- AMG Line - $3,500
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Comfort Control - $900
- Comfort Pack - $6,900
- Digital TV - $1,200
- Exclusive Line - $1,900
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,000
- Rear Privacy Glass - $490
- Solid Paint
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $650
