2019 Mercedes-Benz E350 D 213 My19.5 2.9L Diesel 4D Saloon

2019 Mercedes-Benz E350 D 213 My19.5 2.9L Diesel 4D Saloon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E350 D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1642 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Wheelbase 2939 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4925 mm
Width 1852 mm
Kerb Weight 2009 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 150 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 138 g/km
CO2 Urban 189 g/km
CO2 Combined 150 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 4600
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2130222A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz E350 pricing and specs

Eq (Hybrid) 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $116,700
Eq (Hybrid) 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $147,000
Eq (Hybrid) 2D Coupe 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $133,100
Eq (Hybrid) Night Edition 2D Coupe 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $128,200
Eq (Hybrid) 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $105,400