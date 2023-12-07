WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. E450
  4. 4Matic

2019 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic 213 My19.5 3.0L Petrol 4D Saloon

2019 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic 213 My19.5 3.0L Petrol 4D Saloon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1642 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Wheelbase 2939 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4925 mm
Width 1852 mm
Kerb Weight 1953 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 201 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km
CO2 Extra 160 g/km
CO2 Urban 277 g/km
CO2 Combined 201 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2130682A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany