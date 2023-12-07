WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-Benz Gls 400D 4Matic X167 2.9L Diesel 4D Wagon

5f361ca0/2019 mercedes benz gls 400d 4matic 2 9l diesel 4d wagon 04db0169
2019 Mercedes-Benz Gls 400D 4Matic X167 2.9L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Gls 400D 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1728 mm
Tracking Rear 1709 mm
Ground Clearance 199 mm
Wheelbase 3135 mm
Height 1823 mm
Length 5214 mm
Width 2006 mm
Kerb Weight 2724 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3385 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
CO2 Emissions 202 g/km
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 177 g/km
CO2 Urban 244 g/km
CO2 Combined 202 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 243 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R21
Rear Tyre 315/40 R21
Front Rim Size 10Jx21 Et44
Rear Rim Size 11Jx21 Et42

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs
Rear Suspension Air Springs

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W%#1679232*000001
Country Manufactured Germany

