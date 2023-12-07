WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-Benz Gls 500 4Matic Designo Edt X166 My18 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Mercedes-Benz Gls 500 4Matic Designo Edt X166 My18 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Gls 500 4Matic Designo Edt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1668 mm
Tracking Rear 1671 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 3075 mm
Height 1947 mm
Length 5242 mm
Width 1934 mm
Kerb Weight 2447 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3402 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 805 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
CO2 Emissions 264 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 217 g/km
CO2 Urban 350 g/km
CO2 Combined 264 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 335 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 295/40 R21
Rear Tyre 295/40 R21
Front Rim Size 10Jx21
Rear Rim Size 10Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdc1668732A000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

