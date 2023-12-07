WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Activity 116Cdi 447 My20 2.1L Diesel 3D Wagon

2019 Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Activity 116Cdi 447 My20 2.1L Diesel 3D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Activity 116Cdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1666 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1980 mm
Length 5140 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2353 kg
Gcm 5550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 896 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
CO2 Emissions 182 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6C
CO2 Extra 170 g/km
CO2 Urban 202 g/km
CO2 Combined 182 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R16
Rear Tyre 205/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 200 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number W#$44770323000001
Country Manufactured Germany