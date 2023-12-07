Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Activity 220D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo Activity 220D 447 2.1L Diesel 3D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1980 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2380 kg
|Gcm
|5600 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|720 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|151 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|195 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|166 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W#@44770323000001
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Audio Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- ECO Mode
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Privacy Curtains
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Windows
- Power Windows Rear
- Rear Air Vents
- Rubber Floor Covering
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Sunglass Holder
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Thorax Airbag(s)
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $590
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $690
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,090
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,480
- Fog Lights - Front - $340
- LED Dynamic Light System - $2,800
- Lane Keep Assist Pack - $1,180
- Leather Upholstery - $1,550
- Leather Upholstery Special - $2,200
- Metallic Paint - $1,490
- Power Sliding Doors - $2,490
- Solid Paint
- Third Row Seats - $1,650