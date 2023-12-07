WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-Benz S560 217 My19 4.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2019 Mercedes-Benz S560 217 My19 4.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S560 217 My19. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1634 mm
Tracking Rear 1632 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 3035 mm
Height 1505 mm
Length 5129 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 2262 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 226 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 171 g/km
CO2 Urban 326 g/km
CO2 Combined 226 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 345 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Rubber Auxiliary Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2220832*000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany