Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S560 W/V222 My20. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-Benz S560 W/V222 My20 4.0L Petrol 4D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1634 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1632 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|3035 mm
|Height
|1505 mm
|Length
|5129 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2262 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|154 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|261 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|192 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|345 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Rubber Auxiliary Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|W#%2220832*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Curve System
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Balance
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Park Assist
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Climate Control Laminated Safety Glass
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Configurable Dynamics
- Comfort Seats Front
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital TV
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Heated Seats - All
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Drive
- Keyless Go
- Lane Change Assist
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- Leather Dashboard
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-media Pack
- Nappa Leather
- Power Boot Lid Closing
- Power Blinds Rear Doors & Rear Compartment
- Power Boot Lid
- Power Door Closing
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Dual Power Sunroof
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Special
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Underbody Protection
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel
Optional Extras
- AMG Line - $3,500
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,000
- Comfort Pack - $3,875
- Comfort Package Front - $3,875
- Comfort Pack - Luxury - $6,500
- Comfort Pack Rear - $5,500
- Exclusive Pack - $8,590
- Garage Door Opener - Remote - $525
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,850
- Premium Paint - $7,817
- Power Rear Seats - $3,425
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows - $900
- Surround Sound System Premium - $9,900
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $725
- Wireless Phone Charge - $700
- Wood Grain Trim - $950