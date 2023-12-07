WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-Benz V 220 D Mwb 447 My20 2.1L Diesel 5D Wagon

2019 Mercedes-Benz V 220 D Mwb 447 My20 2.1L Diesel 5D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz V 220 D Mwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1666 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1880 mm
Length 5140 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2356 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 177 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6C
CO2 Extra 170 g/km
CO2 Urban 202 g/km
CO2 Combined 177 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17 Et51
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17 Et51

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number W#$44781323000001
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany

