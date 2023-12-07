Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz V 220 D Mwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-Benz V 220 D Mwb 447 My20 2.1L Diesel 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1880 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2356 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|177 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6C
|CO2 Extra
|170 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|202 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|177 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17 Et51
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17 Et51
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W#$44781323000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Seven Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Agility Control Suspension
- Agility Select
- Active Park Assist
- Armrests 2nd Row
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Drying Function
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bucket Seats 2nd Row
- Blind Spot Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bench Seat Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Compact disc player
- Cloth Headlining
- Coloured Instrument Dials
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Convenience Opening & Closing - Remote
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Direct Select Transmission
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Enhanced Understeering Control
- Floor Mats - Front
- Gesture Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlight Assist
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - 3rd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Seats - All
- Hands Free Facility
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Restraints
- Engine Immobiliser
- Load Adaptive Control
- LED Indicators
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Support System
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- Passenger Armrest/s
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors Convex - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Pre-collision Systems
- PreSafe
- Power Sliding Doors
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Pedals
- Seat Rail System
- Sliding Door - Left Hand Side
- Sliding Door - Right Hand Side
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Touch Pad
- Trailer Stability Control
- USB Input Socket
Optional Extras
- Six Seat Interior
- Eight Seat Interior - $1,750
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor - $1,550
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,250
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,250
- Command Pack - $2,990
- Cargo Parcel Shelf - Rigid - $1,200
- Following Distance Indicator - $1,300
- Fold Down Tray Table/s - $1,550
- LED Lighting Package - $4,045
- Lowered Suspension
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Roof Rails - $850
- Surround Camera System - $800
- Sunroof Sliding Front & Panoramic Roof Fixed Rear - $400
- Solid Paint
- Surround Sound System - $1,800
Current Mercedes-Benz V pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|300 D Avantgarde Mwb 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Auto G-Tronic P, RWD
|$128,500
|250 D Mwb 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Auto G-Tronic P, RWD
|$108,300
|300 D Avantgarde Mwb 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Auto G-Tronic P, RWD
|$133,876
|250 D Mwb 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Auto G-Tronic P, RWD
|$112,816