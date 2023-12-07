Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Valente 116Cdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-Benz Valente 116Cdi 447 My20 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1890 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2304 kg
|Gcm
|5550 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|796 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|173 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6C
|CO2 Extra
|167 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|183 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|173 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W#$44770323000001
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Second Row Seats (Van Only)
- 3 Seater Comfort Bench 1st Row - Split Fold
- 3 Seater Comfort Bench 2nd Row - Split Fold
- Eight Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Auxiliary Gauges
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Retainer for Sliding Door/s
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Brake Drying Function
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Crosswind Assist
- Driver Armrest/s
- Digital Clock
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Direct Shift Selector
- Driver Mode Selection
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Enhanced Understeering Control
- Front Footwell Lights
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlight Assist
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Head Restraints
- Hill Start Assist
- Interior Lights - Rear
- Engine Immobiliser
- Load Adaptive Control
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Overhead Control Panel
- Parktronic
- Premium Luxury Trim Pack
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows Front
- Radio AM/FM
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Climate Control
- Roll Movement Intervention
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Roll Stability Control
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Sliding Doors Dual - Windowed
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- TFT Display
- Tailgate
- USB Input Socket
Optional Extras
- Nine Seat Pack - $2,180
- Active Park Assist - $1,230
- Anti Theft Protection Package - $590
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,250
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $690
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,090
- Barn Doors - Side Wall Opening - $715
- Bulkhead - Windowed - $1,290
- Comfort Seat - Front Bench
- Comfort Seat Package - $690
- Comfort Pack - $1,050
- Comfort Seat Co-Driver - $395
- Comfort Seat - Driver - $395
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,480
- Exclusive Pack - $5,300
- Fog Lights - Front - $340
- GVM Upgrade - $800
- Intelligent Light System - $2,800
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $770
- Lane Tracking Package - $1,180
- Metallic Paint - $1,490
- Map Pilot - $900
- Power Front Seat Pack - $3,500
- Power Sliding Doors - $2,490
- Parameterisable Special Module - $550
- Roof Rails - $500
- Reversing Alarm - $290
- Solid Paint
- Thorax Airbag - Driver - $350
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger - $350
- Tinted Windows - $390