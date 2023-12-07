Specifications for the 2019 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper 60 Years Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper 60 Years Edition F56 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1501 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1501 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|3821 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1210 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1565 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|435 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|125 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|111 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|149 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|125 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1480
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwxr320%0Te32363
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Alloy Wheels Special
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bonnet Stripe/s
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Collision Mitigation
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Connected Drive Services
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack - Camera Based
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Washer Jets
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Pack - Black
- Interior Trim Special
- Keyless Entry
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Leather Sport Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobility System
- Navigation System
- On board Computer
- Paint Colour Special - Roof Only
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Mats
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Sports Grille
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Storage Package
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tool Kit
- Tail Lights - Special
- USB Input Socket
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Solid Paint
Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,600
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,800
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$38,100
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,200
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$54,700
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,200
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$41,000
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$58,850
|Cooper E 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,990
|Cooper Se 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,990
|C Core 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$41,990
|C Classic 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,990
|C Favoured 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,990
|S Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$49,990
|S Favoured 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$52,990
|S Jcw Sport 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,990