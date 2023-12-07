Specifications for the 2019 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper F56 My19 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1501 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1501 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|3821 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1185 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1565 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|125 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|111 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|149 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|125 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1480
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwxr320%0Te32363
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Active Pack - $3,250
- Adaptive Headlights - $1,950
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $780
- Alloy Wheels Special - $520
- Alloy Wheels Special 17 Inch - $1,950
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $3,510
- Bonnet Stripe/s - $260
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors - $195
- Chilli Pack - $5,850
- Climate Pack (PSR & HFS & PG) - $2,990
- Convenience Pack - $2,730
- Control Pack - $1,560
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,755
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control - $910
- Driver Mode Selection - $325
- Design Pack - $2,600
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated - $455
- Heated Front Seats - $637
- Head Up Display - $1,105
- Keyless Entry - $585
- Leather & Cloth trim - $1,690
- LED Headlights - $1,560
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $455
- Leather Trim - $3,510
- Media Pack - $1,950
- Multi-media Pack - $4,160
- Metallic Paint - $1,040
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,560
- Navigation System - $2,340
- Park Assist - $910
- Pepper Pack - $3,900
- Protective Glazing - $520
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $377
- Runflat Safety Tyres - $390
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming - $845
- Smoke Pack - $65
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,470
- Premium Sound System - $1,560
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $585
