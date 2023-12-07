Specifications for the 2019 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper S 60 Years Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper S 60 Years Edition F56 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Mini News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1501 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1501 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|3850 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1275 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1640 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|144 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|122 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|182 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|144 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1350
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|141 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwxr520%0Te33365
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Alloy Wheels Special
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bonnet Stripe/s
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Collision Mitigation
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Connected Drive Services
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack - Camera Based
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Excitement Package
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Pack - Black
- Interior Trim Special
- Keyless Entry
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Launch Mode Control
- Leather Sport Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobility System
- Navigation System
- On board Computer
- Paint Colour Special - Roof Only
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Control
- Performance Sports Bonnet
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Mats
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Sports Grille
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Storage Package
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tool Kit
- Tail Lights - Special
- Twin Tailpipes
- USB Input Socket
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Solid Paint
Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,600
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,800
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$38,100
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,200
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$54,700
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,200
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$41,000
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$58,850
|Cooper E 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,990
|Cooper Se 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,990
|C Core 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$41,990
|C Classic 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,990
|C Favoured 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,990
|S Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$49,990
|S Favoured 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$52,990
|S Jcw Sport 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,990