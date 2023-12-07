Specifications for the 2019 Mini 3D Hatch John Cooper Works. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mini 3D Hatch John Cooper Works F56 Update 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Mini News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|3874 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1330 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1710 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|44 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|137 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|122 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|163 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|137 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|205/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwxr920%0Te35862
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- City Collision Mitigation
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack - Camera Based
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Speed Limit Warning
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Speed Recognition
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Bonnet Stripe/s - $260
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors - $195
- Chilli Pack - $3,575
- Climate Pack (PSR & HFS & PG) - $2,990
- Convenience Pack - $1,950
- Control Pack - $2,340
- Heated Front Seats - $637
- Leather Trim - $2,210
- Leather Trim Special - $2,600
- Metallic Paint - $1,040
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,560
- Protective Glazing - $520
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $377
- Smoke Pack - $65
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,470
Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,600
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,800
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$38,100
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,200
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$54,700
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,200
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$41,000
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$58,850
|Cooper E 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,990
|Cooper Se 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,990
|C Core 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$41,990
|C Classic 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,990
|C Favoured 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,990
|S Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$49,990
|S Favoured 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$52,990
|S Jcw Sport 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,990