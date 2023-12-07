Specifications for the 2019 Morgan Plus 8 My13. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Morgan Plus 8 My13 4.8L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|101 mm
|Wheelbase
|2532 mm
|Height
|1220 mm
|Length
|4010 mm
|Width
|1630 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1100 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|286 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 4
|CO2 Extra
|194 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|392 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|286 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|3400
|Maxiumum Torque
|490 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sa948Ap8%#P000011
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power Steering
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Heated Front Seats - $1,300
- Leather Trim Special - $2,470
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Map/Reading Lights - Front - $230
- Wood Grain Trim - $1,195