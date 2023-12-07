Specifications for the 2019 Nissan Navara St (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Nissan Navara St (4X2) D23 Series Iii My18 2.3L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X2
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|226 mm
|Wheelbase
|3150 mm
|Height
|1815 mm
|Length
|5255 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1854 kg
|Gcm
|5910 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2910 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1056 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|154 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|187 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|166 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mntcb2D23A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Bar
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Entry Assist Grips
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Lockable Fuel Cap - Special
- Limited Slip Differential
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Rear Window Sliding
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Sunglass Holder
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $550
Current Nissan Navara pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,700
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$34,000
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$50,600
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$48,800
|Sl (4X2) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$43,100
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,250
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$58,750
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$72,900
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$74,400
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,100
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$64,200
|St (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$47,955
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,955
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$52,455
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,100
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,050
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,050
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$45,550
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$49,850
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$47,350
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,550
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,350
|St-X (4X2) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$51,445
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,945
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$58,445
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$58,445
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$55,945
|St-X (4X2) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$53,945
|St-X (4X4) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,945
|St-X (4X2) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$52,945
