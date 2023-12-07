WhichCar
2019 Nissan X-Trail St 7 Seat (2Wd) (5Yr) T32 Series 2 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Nissan X-Trail St 7 Seat (2Wd) (5Yr) T32 Series 2 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Nissan X-Trail St 7 Seat (2Wd) (5Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2705 mm
Height 1740 mm
Length 4690 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1508 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 188 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 148 g/km
CO2 Urban 255 g/km
CO2 Combined 188 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 226 Nm
Makimum Power 126 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R17
Rear Tyre 225/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Bottom Of Rear Window
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1Tfnt32A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan X-Trail pricing and specs

St-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $49,990
St (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4 $40,290
St-L (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $43,690
St-L (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4 $46,790
St (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $37,250