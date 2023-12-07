Specifications for the 2019 Nissan X-Trail St-L (4Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Nissan X-Trail St-L (4Wd) T32 Series 2 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2705 mm
|Height
|1740 mm
|Length
|4690 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1493 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|153 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|262 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|192 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|226 Nm
|Makimum Power
|126 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|On Bottom Of Rear Window
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1*B%T32A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- All Season Tyres
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Emergency Brake Assist
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Intelligent Brake Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Ride Control
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Bumper Special
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550
Current Nissan X-Trail pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$49,990
|St (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$40,290
|St-L (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,690
|St-L (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$46,790
|St (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,250
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$50,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$53,490
|Ti (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$54,690
|Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$58,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hyb)19" Aw 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$57,690
|N-Trek Sv (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,290
|N-Trek Sv (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$50,390