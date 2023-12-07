Specifications for the 2019 Peugeot 208 Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Peugeot 208 Gti My18.5 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1476 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1478 mm
|Ground Clearance
|119 mm
|Wheelbase
|2538 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|3973 mm
|Width
|1739 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|930 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|580 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|125 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|104 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|162 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|125 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|153 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Cchnzt
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Door Ajar Warning
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,050
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,000