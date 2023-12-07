WhichCar
2019 Peugeot 3008 Crossway P84 My18 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Peugeot 3008 Crossway P84 My18 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2019 Peugeot 3008 Crossway. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1587 mm
Tracking Rear 1596 mm
Ground Clearance 198 mm
Wheelbase 2675 mm
Height 1624 mm
Length 4447 mm
Width 1826 mm
Kerb Weight 1371 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 165 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 130 g/km
CO2 Urban 227 g/km
CO2 Combined 165 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R18
Rear Tyre 225/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Beam Axle, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf3Mcbhzw@S123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured France

