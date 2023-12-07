Specifications for the 2019 Peugeot 308 GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Peugeot 308 GT My19 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1557 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1472 mm
|Length
|4253 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1176 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|635 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|135 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6.2
|CO2 Extra
|111 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|176 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|135 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|285 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3L35Ggu@S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alcantara Trim
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Body Kit Sports
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Compact disc player
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Contrast Stitching
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assistance & Visibility Pack
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Monitoring
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest
- Following Distance Indicator
- Fog Lights - LED
- Front View Camera
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Headlining Special
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Trim Pack
- Interior Trim Special
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- MirrorLink
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Navigation System
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safety Pack
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sports Bumpers
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Grille
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Skirts
- Speed Limit Warning
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Recognition
- Self Parking
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- USB Input Socket
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,050
- Pearlescent Paint - $1,050
Current Peugeot 308 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,300
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,700
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$42,500
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$62,700
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$46,800
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,200
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$42,000
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$62,100
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,990
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$50,490
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,990
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$64,990