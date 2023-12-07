Specifications for the 2019 Peugeot 5008 GT Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Peugeot 5008 GT Line P87 My19 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1610 mm
|Ground Clearance
|191 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1646 mm
|Length
|4641 mm
|Width
|1844 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1473 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|687 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|130 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|227 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Beam Axle, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3M45Gyw@L123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adaptive Surface Response
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Entry Assist Grips
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under Rear Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Third Row Seats
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim Special - $3,000
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,050
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,500
Current Peugeot 5008 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$64,000
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$61,400
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 133 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$65,657