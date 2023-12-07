WhichCar
2019 Peugeot 5008 GT Line P87 My19 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

43a01954/2019 peugeot 5008 gt line 1 6l petrol 4d wagon 04c1015f
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2019 Peugeot 5008 GT Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1610 mm
Ground Clearance 191 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1646 mm
Length 4641 mm
Width 1844 mm
Kerb Weight 1473 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2160 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 687 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
CO2 Emissions 165 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 130 g/km
CO2 Urban 227 g/km
CO2 Combined 165 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R18
Rear Tyre 225/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Beam Axle, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3M45Gyw@L123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured France

