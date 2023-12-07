Specifications for the 2019 Toyota Landcruiser Prado Gx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Toyota Landcruiser Prado Gx (4X4) Gdj150R My18 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|2790 mm
|Height
|1845 mm
|Length
|4995 mm
|Width
|1885 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2240 kg
|Gcm
|5490 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2990 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|150 L
|CO2 Emissions
|211 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|185 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|265 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|211 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/70 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Jtebh9Fj305123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Clock
- Diff Locks
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $600
- Third Row Seats - $2,500
Current Toyota Landcruiser pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Lc300 Gx (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$112,300
|Lc300 Gr-S (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$142,200
|Lc300 Sahara (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$135,800
|Lc300 Vx (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$121,500
|Lc300 Gxl (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$115,900
|Lc300 Sahara Zx (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$134,400
|Lc300 Gx (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$110,300
|Lc300 Gx (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$111,300
|Lc300 Gr-S (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$136,400
|Lc300 Gr-S (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$140,800
|Lc300 Sahara (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$130,200
|Lc300 Sahara (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$134,400
|Lc300 Vx (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$119,000
|Lc300 Vx (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$120,200
|Lc300 Gxl (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$113,700
|Lc300 Gxl (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$114,800
|Lc300 Sahara Zx (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$122,600
|Lc300 Sahara Zx (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$129,300
|Lc300 Gx (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$98,076
|Lc300 Gr-S (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$145,876
|Lc300 Sahara (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$139,276
|Lc300 Vx (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$122,076
|Lc300 Gxl (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$109,876
|Lc300 Sahara Zx (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4
|$146,876