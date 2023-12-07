Specifications for the 2019 Toyota Rav4 Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Toyota Rav4 Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) Axaa54R 2.5L Petrol 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1595 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1615 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Length
|4615 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1705 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2215 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|139 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|212 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|166 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|243 Nm
|Makimum Power
|152 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R19
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Torsion Beam
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam, Trailing Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtmj13Fv90J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- AWD Indicator
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Lock
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Trim Pack Premium
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Sway Warning
- Lane Trace Control
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Moonroof
- Navigation System
- Off Road Dial
- Painted Grille
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Premium Gear Knob
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Pre-collision Systems
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Tailgate
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking & Key Start
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Siri Compatibility
- Synthetic Leather Door Armrest
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Soft Touch Instrument Panel
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Toyota Link
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Toyota Safety Sense 2
- Twin Tailpipes
- Torque Vectoring Differential Rear
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Arch Special
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $600
- Metallic Paint - $600
- Solid Paint
Current Toyota Rav4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,300
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,500
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$61,200
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,300
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,900
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$67,400
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,400
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,600
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,300
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$50,000
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,200
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$52,900
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$56,400
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,300
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,600
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,260
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$48,910
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$62,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,100
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,800
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$68,300
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,300
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$39,760
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,310
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,560
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,810
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,100
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,585
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$58,400