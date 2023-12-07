WhichCar
2019 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Comfortline Tsi220 2K My20 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Comfortline Tsi220 2K My20 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2019 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Comfortline Tsi220. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1537 mm
Tracking Rear 1538 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 3006 mm
Height 1868 mm
Length 4878 mm
Width 1793 mm
Kerb Weight 1586 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2280 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 630 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 138 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 125 g/km
CO2 Urban 162 g/km
CO2 Combined 138 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Drive Side Luggage Compartment
Compliance Location On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
VIN Number Wv2Zzz2Kz#X123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany