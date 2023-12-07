Specifications for the 2019 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Crewvan Tsi220. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Crewvan Tsi220 2K My19 1.4L Petrol 3D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1536 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1534 mm
|Ground Clearance
|187 mm
|Wheelbase
|3006 mm
|Height
|1836 mm
|Length
|4878 mm
|Width
|1793 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1493 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2222 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|729 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|143 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|124 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|176 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|143 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kzgx000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Portable Ash Tray
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Extended Electronic Diff Lock
Optional Extras
- Body Coloured Bumpers - $420
- Comfort Pack - $910
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,400
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $1,740
- Leather Accented Trim - $220
- Media Pack - $970
- Multi-media Pack - $1,370
- Metallic Paint - $950
- Pearl Effect Paint - $950
- Reversing Camera - $880
- Sliding Door - Right Hand Side - $720
- Xenon Headlights - LED Signature - $1,270