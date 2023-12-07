Specifications for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 132 Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 132 Tsi Au My19 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1543 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1505 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2629 mm
|Height
|1496 mm
|Length
|4578 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1491 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|139 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|196 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1350
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzzauz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Crumple Zone Rear
- Digital Clock
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Kerb View Function
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Overhead Console/s
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Armrest & Load Through & Cup Holder
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Solar Control Glass
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touch Sensor Door Opening
- Extended Electronic Diff Lock
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,200
- Luxury Pack - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Pearl Effect Paint - $500
- Vision Pack - $2,300
