Specifications for the 2019 Volkswagen Multivan Comfortline Tdi340 Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Volkswagen Multivan Comfortline Tdi340 Lwb T6 My19 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1628 mm
|Ground Clearance
|222 mm
|Wheelbase
|3400 mm
|Height
|1990 mm
|Length
|5304 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2238 kg
|Gcm
|5000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|840 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|203 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|176 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|250 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|203 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz7Hza*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Clock
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sliding Side Door
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $610
- Alcantara Trim - $1,650
- Child Booster Seats - $930
- Control Module - $590
- Exterior Pack Plus - $1,640
- LED Headlights - $2,900
- Multi-media Pack - $1,290
- Metallic Paint - $1,630
- Nappa Leather - $4,490
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,630
- Premium Pearlescent Paint - $2,050
- Power Tailgate - $790
- Refrigerated Bottle Cooler Only - $1,230
- Sports Suspension - $500
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel - $590
- Voice Recognition System - $610
Current Volkswagen Multivan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Com/Lne Pre Tdi340 Swb 4Motion 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$75,290
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$75,290
|Comfortline Exec Tdi450 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$98,690
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$72,290
|Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$78,290
|Comfortline Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$69,290
|Edition Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$79,790
|Highline Tdi450 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$95,690
|Highline Tdi450 4Motion Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$98,690
|Com/Lne Pre Tdi340 Swb 4Motion 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$75,290
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$75,290
|Comfortline Exec Tdi450 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$98,690
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$72,290
|Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$78,290
|Comfortline Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$69,290
|Edition Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$79,790
|Highline Tdi450 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$95,690
|Highline Tdi450 4Motion Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$98,690
|Com/Lne Pre Tdi340 Swb 4Motion 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$72,300
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$72,300
|Comfortline Exec Tdi450 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$94,700
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$69,400
|Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$75,200
|Comfortline Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$66,500
|Edition Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$76,600
|Highline Tdi450 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$91,900
|Highline Tdi450 4Motion Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$94,700