2019 Volkswagen Multivan Highline Tdi450 T6 My19 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2019 Volkswagen Multivan Highline Tdi450 T6 My19 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2019 Volkswagen Multivan Highline Tdi450. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1620 mm
Tracking Rear 1620 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1970 mm
Length 4904 mm
Width 1904 mm
Kerb Weight 2303 kg
Gcm 5080 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 770 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 168 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 153 g/km
CO2 Urban 194 g/km
CO2 Combined 168 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R17
Rear Tyre 235/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wv2Zzz7Hza*123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany

