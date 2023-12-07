WhichCar
2019 Volkswagen Passat Alltrack 140 TDI 3C My19 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2019 Volkswagen Passat Alltrack 140 TDI 3C My19 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2019 Volkswagen Passat Alltrack 140 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1563 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2791 mm
Height 1506 mm
Length 4777 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1671 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 143 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 130 g/km
CO2 Urban 165 g/km
CO2 Combined 143 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Czg*123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

