Specifications for the 2019 Volkswagen Passat Alltrack Wolfsburg Edt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Volkswagen Passat Alltrack Wolfsburg Edt 3C My19 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1563 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2791 mm
|Height
|1506 mm
|Length
|4777 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1671 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|CO2 Emissions
|143 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|130 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Czg*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Kerb View Function
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Nappa Leather
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 14 Way with Memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Luxury Pack - $3,500
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Pearl Effect Paint - $700
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $2,000
Current Volkswagen Passat pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
