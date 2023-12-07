WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Polo
  4. 70Tsi Trendline

2019 Volkswagen Polo 70Tsi Trendline Aw My20 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2019 Volkswagen Polo 70Tsi Trendline Aw My20 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2019 Volkswagen Polo 70Tsi Trendline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Polo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1521 mm
Tracking Rear 1501 mm
Ground Clearance 147 mm
Wheelbase 2548 mm
Height 1446 mm
Length 4053 mm
Width 1751 mm
Kerb Weight 1111 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 110 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 4.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 95 g/km
CO2 Urban 134 g/km
CO2 Combined 110 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 175 Nm
Makimum Power 70 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R15
Rear Tyre 185/65 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvwzzzawz#*123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured South Africa

Current Volkswagen Polo pricing and specs

Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $39,000
Life 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $28,600
Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $31,600
Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $40,390
Life 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $29,490
Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $32,540