Specifications for the 2019 Volkswagen Polo Beats. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Volkswagen Polo Beats Aw My19 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Tracking Front
|1507 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1487 mm
|Ground Clearance
|147 mm
|Wheelbase
|2548 mm
|Height
|1446 mm
|Length
|4053 mm
|Width
|1751 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1152 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|CO2 Emissions
|112 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|100 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|133 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|112 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzzawz#*123456
|Country Manufactured
|South Africa
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim Special
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Clock
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Indicators
- Low Fuel Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map/Reading Lights - Rear
- Painted Grille
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Bumper Special
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Impact Protection
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Pearl Effect Paint - $500
Current Volkswagen Polo pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$39,000
|Life 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$28,600
|Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$31,600
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$40,390
|Life 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$29,490
|Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$32,540