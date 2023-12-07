Specifications for the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan 162 Tsi Highline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan 162 Tsi Highline 5Na My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1576 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1566 mm
|Ground Clearance
|201 mm
|Wheelbase
|2681 mm
|Height
|1658 mm
|Length
|4486 mm
|Width
|1839 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1637 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|160 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|229 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|162 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Vwgzzz5Nz#W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Extended Electronic Diff Lock
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Pearl Effect Paint - $700
- R-Line Pack - $2,900
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,000
- Vision Pack - $3,000
Current Volkswagen Tiguan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
