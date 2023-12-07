WhichCar
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan 162 Tsi Highline 5Na My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1576 mm
Tracking Rear 1566 mm
Ground Clearance 201 mm
Wheelbase 2681 mm
Height 1658 mm
Length 4486 mm
Width 1839 mm
Kerb Weight 1637 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 186 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 160 g/km
CO2 Urban 229 g/km
CO2 Combined 186 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 162 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R19
Rear Tyre 235/50 R19
Front Rim Size 7X19
Rear Rim Size 7X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Vwgzzz5Nz#W123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

