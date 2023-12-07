Specifications for the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 162 Tsi Proline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 162 Tsi Proline 5Na My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1564 mm
|Ground Clearance
|201 mm
|Wheelbase
|2790 mm
|Height
|1665 mm
|Length
|4701 mm
|Width
|1839 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1769 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|191 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|165 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|234 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|191 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4300
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|162 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzz5Nz#M123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alternator with Increased Capacity
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Curtain Airbags
- City Brake Support Forward
- City Brake Support Rear
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dynamic Light Assist
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gesture Control
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Humidity Sensor
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Change Assist
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Mirror Shells
- Navigation System
- Occupant Protective system
- Off Road Pack
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Progressive Steering
- Power Front Seats 14 Way
- Power Tailgate
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touch Sensor Door Opening
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Extended Electronic Diff Lock
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Solid Paint
Current Volkswagen Tiguan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$47,300
|132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$53,000
|235Tsi R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$71,900
|162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$63,100
|162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$59,100
|Allspace 162 Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|Allspace 110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$42,900
|Allspace 132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$46,800
|Allspace 162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$55,700
|Allspace 162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$59,100
|110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$43,990
|132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$53,700
|235Tsi R 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$73,100
|162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$63,900
|162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$60,000
|Allspace 162 Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$7
|Allspace 110Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, FWD
|$43,990
|Allspace 132Tsi Life 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$47,990
|Allspace 162Tsi Elegance 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$57,090
|Allspace 162Tsi R-Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto D/Sh T/Tro, AWD
|$60,590