Specifications for the 2019 Volkswagen Touareg 190Tdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Volkswagen Touareg 190Tdi My20 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1663 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1679 mm
|Ground Clearance
|218 mm
|Wheelbase
|2894 mm
|Height
|1717 mm
|Length
|4878 mm
|Width
|1984 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2047 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|194 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|176 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|224 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|194 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Rear Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzzcrz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Slovakia
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Hold Function
- Active Info Display
- Air Compressor
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Centre Console Rear
- Centre Console Storage
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connect App Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Emergency Assist
- Easy Close Tailgate
- Easy Open Tailgate
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Data Recorder
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fatigue Detection
- Fatigue Reminder
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gesture Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Restraints
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Start
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- LED Number Plate Light
- Leather Gear Knob Special
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Light Sensor
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MirrorLink
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Massage Seats Front
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Navigation System
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Post Collision Braking
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Personal Profile
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Protect Assist
- Pre-collision Systems
- Proximity Sensor
- Power Front Seats 18 Way with Memory
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Status Indicator for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatback Hooks
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Status Indicator for Rear Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Solar Control Glass
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Speed Limit Warning
- Smartphone Pack
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Innovision Package - $8,000
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,000
Current Volkswagen Touareg pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$87,000
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,600
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$105,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$86,100
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$113,400
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$89,240
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$117,540
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,240