Specifications for the 2019 Volkswagen Touareg Launch Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Volkswagen Touareg Launch Edition My20 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1660 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1670 mm
|Ground Clearance
|212 mm
|Wheelbase
|2899 mm
|Height
|1686 mm
|Length
|4878 mm
|Width
|1984 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2086 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|CO2 Emissions
|194 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|176 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|224 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|194 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Air Springs, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Air Springs, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzzcrz#*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Slovakia
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Compressor
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Air Quality Sensor
- Air Suspension
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Visual Pack
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- City Brake Support Forward
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Compact disc player
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Liner
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connect App Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Dashboard Inserts
- DeadLocking
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Chrome Trim
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Electronic Differential Lock
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gesture Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Restraints
- Humidity Sensor
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- LED Indicators
- Leather Gear Knob Special
- LED Matrix Dynamic Light System
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MirrorLink
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Massage Seats Front
- Occupant Protective system
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Personal Profile
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seats 18 Way with Memory
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Tailgate
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Status Indicator for Rear Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Solar Control Glass
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Reflectors Front Doors
- Warning Reflectors Rear Doors
Optional Extras
- Innovision Package - $8,000
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,000
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $3,000
Current Volkswagen Touareg pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$87,000
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,600
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$105,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$86,100
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$113,400
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$89,240
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$117,540
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,240