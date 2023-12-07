Specifications for the 2019 Volvo Xc40 T5 R-Design (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Volvo Xc40 T5 R-Design (AWD) 536 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|211 mm
|Wheelbase
|2702 mm
|Height
|1652 mm
|Length
|4425 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1710 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|CO2 Emissions
|176 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|146 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|229 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|176 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|185 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Xz16Ack2123456
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bending Lights
- Black Painted Roof
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Cruise Control
- Chassis Control - Sports Chassis
- Cloth Headlining
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Comfort Seats Front
- Cloth Trim
- Cushion Extension
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Drive
- Driver Mode Selection
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlining Special
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- Headlight Washer System
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Pearl Metallic Paint
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sports Pedals
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Four C-Chassis - $850
- Active Park Assist - $650
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Comfort Pack - $900
- Heated Front Seats - $550
- Heated Rear Seats - $350
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,000
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $200
- Surround Camera System - $990
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,200
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Technology Pack - $1,900
Current Volvo Xc40 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,900
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,500
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$84,300
|Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$60,800
|Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,700
|Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,990
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,990
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,990
|Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,990
|Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$62,990