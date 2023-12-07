Specifications for the 2019 Volvo Xc60 D4 Inscription (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Volvo Xc60 D4 Inscription (AWD) 246 My20 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1668 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1673 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1658 mm
|Length
|4688 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1865 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|635 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|143 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|133 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|161 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|143 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4250
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvuza8Ack1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Built In Outer Child Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Front Spoiler
- Hill Descent Control
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Painted Grille
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Warning
- Roof Rails
- Rear Step Bumper
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Voice Recognition System
- Whiplash Protection System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 230V Power Outlet - $160
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $2,490
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,850
- Headlining Special - $500
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Inlays Special - $800
- Luxury Pack - $3,200
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,500
- Leather Upholstery Special - $800
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Massage Seats Front - $1,010
- Nappa Leather with Ventilation - $2,950
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $300
- Premium Package - $5,300
- Performance Sound System - $1,750
- Power Side Support - $450
- Sport Chassis - $850
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,950
- Premium Sound System - $4,500
- Tinted Windows - $650
- Versatility Pack - $2,000
Current Volvo Xc60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,100
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$99,400
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$90,700
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,000
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,990
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,990
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$92,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$103,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,400