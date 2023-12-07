WhichCar
2019 Volvo Xc60 T5 Inscription (AWD) 246 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Volvo Xc60 T5 Inscription (AWD) 246 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Volvo Xc60 T5 Inscription (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1668 mm
Tracking Rear 1373 mm
Ground Clearance 216 mm
Wheelbase 2865 mm
Height 1658 mm
Length 4688 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 1857 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2470 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 613 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 152 g/km
CO2 Urban 227 g/km
CO2 Combined 179 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 187 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number Lyvuz10Ack1123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden

