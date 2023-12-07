Specifications for the 2019 Volvo Xc60 T8 Polestar (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Volvo Xc60 T8 Polestar (Hybrid) 246 My20 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1668 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1673 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1658 mm
|Length
|4688 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2105 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2700 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|595 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|50 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|2.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|139 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|50 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lyvuzbaadk1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Built In Outer Child Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chassis Control - Sports Chassis
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electronic Throttle Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Front Spoiler
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlining Special
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Warning
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Voice Recognition System
- Whiplash Protection System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Metallic Paint
Current Volvo Xc60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,100
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$99,400
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$90,700
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,000
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,990
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,990
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$92,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$103,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,400