Specifications for the 2019 Volvo Xc90 T6 R-Design (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Volvo Xc90 T6 R-Design (AWD) 256 My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1667 mm
|Ground Clearance
|238 mm
|Wheelbase
|2984 mm
|Height
|1776 mm
|Length
|4950 mm
|Width
|2008 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1965 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|785 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|171 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|248 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|246 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lfa4Acg1000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Climate Control A/C Special
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Colour Package
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- City Safety
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Cross Traffic Recognition Pack
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Level Interior Lighting
- Humidity Sensor
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Hands Free Tailgate
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist 2
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Collision Warning
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- Air Suspension - $3,600
- Compass Display - $100
- Electrically Heated Washer Nozzles - $100
- Heated Rear Seats - $400
- Heated Steering Wheel - $300
- Laminated Safety Glass - $750
- Massage Seats Front - $1,050
- Parking Heater - $1,660
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $275
- Premium Package - $6,500
- Power Side Support - $450
- Smoke Pack - $100
- Sunroof - $3,000
- Sound System - $1,750
- Premium Sound System - $4,500
- Tinted Windows - $950
